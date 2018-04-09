There's a charity event coming up that is such a huge gala, they call it 'THE Party'! It's a fundraiser for organ donation awareness right here in the Delaware Valley. The event is held April 13 at 8 p.m. Sign up to be a donor at www.donors1.org.
THE Party | Buy event tickets
The Bellevue Hotel
200 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Gift of Life Donor Program | Donors Are Heroes | Facebook | Instagram
401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-557-8090
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
community-eventsgift of lifeFYI Phillycharitiescharity
community-eventsgift of lifeFYI Phillycharitiescharity