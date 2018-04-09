FYI PHILLY

The Gift of Life Gala

You can get your groove on while giving the gift of life...raising money and awareness for organ donation. (WPVI)

There's a charity event coming up that is such a huge gala, they call it 'THE Party'! It's a fundraiser for organ donation awareness right here in the Delaware Valley. The event is held April 13 at 8 p.m. Sign up to be a donor at www.donors1.org.

THE Party | Buy event tickets
The Bellevue Hotel
200 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Gift of Life Donor Program | Donors Are Heroes | Facebook | Instagram
401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-557-8090

