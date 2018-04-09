ENTERTAINMENT

Contestants to perform with celebrity duet partners on American Idol

Contestants perform with celebrity duet partners on American Idol: Watch the report during Action News at 4pm on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
There's a big night ahead for the contestants trying to be the next American Idol.

Last night, we saw three of our four local contestants take to the stage. Langhorne's Catie Turner, West Philly's Dennis Lorenzo, and Michael J. Woodward from East Falls performed solo for the judges.

In all, 12 of the top 24 performed Sunday night.

Four local contestants compete in Top 24 on American Idol - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on April 6, 2018.



On Monday, they will really put their star power to the test by singing duets with some of their favorite artists, including Luis Fonsi, Andy Grammer, Aloe Blacc, Sugarland and Allen Stone.

But at the end of the night, we will say goodbye to five contestants.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

