HEALTH & FITNESS

UCLA Health advocates re-gifting approach to kidney transplants

EMBED </>More Videos

Re-gifting kidneys can save lives: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
UCLA Health is advocating a new approach to kidney transplants - 're-gifting'.

If a transplant recipient dies and their kidney is still healthy, it's being re-transplanted into another patient.

"20 to 25 percent of patients who have a kidney transplant die with a functioning kidney transplant. That's a lot of potential kidneys that could be put out there in the pool," said Dr. Jeffrey Veale.

When Beto Maldonado died in a car accident 2 years after receiving a new kidney, his family donated it.

It went to Vertis Boyce, who'd been on the waiting list for 9 years.

UCLA doctors think re-gifting, which was once taboo, could help thousands of people each year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News