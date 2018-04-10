Philadelphia recently released new property assessments for homeowners across the city and many are facing a dramatic increase.Jody Della Barba lives in long-established Girard Estates in South Philadelphia in the Second Councilmanic District. There are a lot of senior citizens in this neighborhood, where residential market value assessments are jumping.In fact, all over South Philadelphia, single family home value assessments are reportedly rising, up to 43 percent on some streets."My assessment is going up about 31 percent," said Della Barba. "I'm figuring between $750 and $800 for the new bill."Forty-eight of the city's 57 neighborhoods saw assessment hikes.It is seen on the north side of town as well, in sections like Breweryown and Strawberry Mansion, spiking the most between 2018 and 2019; northern neighborhoods where assessments are dropping include Fairhill and East Germantown.City Council members are now looking at the mayor's new budget proposal and are fishing around for what to tell their voters."It's 11 percent citywide, but in my district over 50 percent of the people have gone over 20 percent increase in assessment, which is a major jump in assessment," said Councilman Mark Squilla, who represents the 1st District. "There is no way that anybody could say their property value went up 20 percent in that area in one year."With assessments soaring all across town, real estate tax bills will rise dramatically. It places Mayor Kenney's call for 4 percent tax hike on top of a jump in severe jeopardy."We're going to continue to keep fighting and make sure that all of the tax relief measures that are available, people can take advantage of them," said Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the city's 2nd district. "We're going to be on the front line going through this budget process."------