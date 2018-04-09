Police search for suspect in Yards Brewery arson

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia's citywide arson task force is trying to find the person who seriously damaged a new brewery in the city's Spring Garden section.

Back on March 17th, cameras captured a man setting fire to a dumpster outside a loading dock area of the Yards Brewery, located on North 5th Street.

The fire quickly spread to the building, damaging the facade significantly.

Police have not yet been able to determine if the arsonist is a man or a woman.

The suspect is described as wearing two separate jackets, one of which has a hoodie. The outer jacket had a tear in the back on the left side. The suspect was also wearing tan pants, and black sneakers with white soles and laces.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: City Wide Arson Task Force: 215-446-7875.

