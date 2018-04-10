U.S. & WORLD

Driver crashes into 7-Eleven, pins customer under SUV

Driver crashes into convenience store. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

A driver crashed into a convenience store in Massachusetts, missing one customer and pinning another under the vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the SUV plowing through the front of the 7-Eleven in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

The vehicle missed a woman standing near the cash register, but a 64-year-old man was pinned under the SUV.

He is recovering in the hospital from several broken bones.

The 31-year-old driver was arrested and charged with driving drunk.

