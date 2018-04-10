Driver crashes into 7-Eleven, pins customer under SUV

A driver crashed into a convenience store in Massachusetts, missing one customer and pinning another under the vehicle.
Surveillance video shows the SUV plowing through the front of the 7-Eleven in Lawrence early Sunday morning.
The vehicle missed a woman standing near the cash register, but a 64-year-old man was pinned under the SUV.
He is recovering in the hospital from several broken bones.
The 31-year-old driver was arrested and charged with driving drunk.
