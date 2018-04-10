Woman pushes paralyzed boyfriend along marathon route

A Massachusetts couple didn't qualify for the Boston Marathon so they decided to give it a go anyway, one week before the race.
Kaitlyn Kiely pushed her longtime boyfriend Matt Wetherbee, who is quadriplegic, 26.2 miles along the marathon route on Monday.
A basketball accident left Wetherbee paralyzed two years ago.
The couple is also running for a purpose.
A sponsor donated $25,000 to Wetherbee's rehabilitation facility.
