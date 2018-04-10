U.S. & WORLD

Woman pushes paralyzed boyfriend along marathon route

Woman pushes paralyzed boyfriend along marathon route. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

A Massachusetts couple didn't qualify for the Boston Marathon so they decided to give it a go anyway, one week before the race.

Kaitlyn Kiely pushed her longtime boyfriend Matt Wetherbee, who is quadriplegic, 26.2 miles along the marathon route on Monday.

A basketball accident left Wetherbee paralyzed two years ago.

The couple is also running for a purpose.

A sponsor donated $25,000 to Wetherbee's rehabilitation facility.

