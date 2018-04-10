FACEBOOK

Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users

Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.

Facebook making changes to privacy practices
As many as 87 million users may be impacted by Cambridge Analytica's alleged misuse of users' Facebook information. Here's how to tell if you're one of them.


A notification that appeared on Facebook for some users Tuesday told them that "one of your friends" used Facebook to log into a now-banned personality quiz app called "This Is Your Digital Life." The notice says the app misused the information, including public profile, page likes, birthday and current city, by sharing it with the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

As many as 87 million users who might have had their data shared were supposed to get a detailed message on their news feeds starting Monday. Facebook says more than 70 million of the affected users are in the U.S., though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K.

Facebook is making changes to its privacy practices in light of the Cambridge Analytica allegations.



