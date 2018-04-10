SHOPPING

PF Flyers introduces shoe to celebrate anniversary of iconic film 'The Sandlot'

EMBED </>More Videos

PF Flyers is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1993 baseball film by introducing the Sandlot Center Hi. (KABC)

They're the shoes that turned Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez from "The Sandlot" movie into a legend, and now you can wear them.

PF Flyers is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1993 baseball film by introducing the Sandlot Center Hi.
RELATED: Yankees players recreate hilarious 'Babe Ruth' scene from 'The Sandlot'

The shoes feature an ankle patch and retro-styled shoe box authentic to the version worn by Benny in the film.

The pair is a special edition, running only for a limited time.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingshoesconsumermoviesbaseballsports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
More Shopping
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News