Wells Fargo Center prepares for NHL, NBA playoffs

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia is getting ready for the playoffs.
On Tuesday morning, crews installed the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo on the ice ahead of the Flyers' First Round which begins Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.
Playoffs logos on the ice ✅ #EarnTomorrow @NHLFlyers pic.twitter.com/0ViY5flT2g— Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) April 10, 2018
The arena has also unveiled a brand new Sixers banner outside.
The team is going for their 15th straight victory when they take on the Hawks in Atlanta Tuesday night.
Ready for the playoffs! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/MkIIOtR3up— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) April 10, 2018
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps