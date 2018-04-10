FAMILY

Montco couple adopts 10th child, reuniting boy with his 2 sisters

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County couple with nine children opened their hearts and home one more time on Monday, adopting another child.

Harold and Susan Guntz were all smiles after a court in Norristown approved their adoption of 2-year-old Austin.

Austin is now reunited with his two sisters. Harold and Susan adopted them two years ago.

The Guntz family is hoping to raise awareness to the need for foster care and adoption in Pennsylvania.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilyadoptionpennsylvania newsfeel goodNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Mom buys dress for waitress who helped son survive shooting
Chuck E. Cheese's answers 'bear' fiasco with own Pay Your Age day
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
More family
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News