3 cheap apartment listings in East Falls, Philadelphia

East Falls is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Falls look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Falls via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2807 W Queen Lane, listed for $950 / month.In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, an oven and ample closet space. The building offers concierge service, on-site management and storage space. Pets are negotiable.(See the complete listing here .)Next, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5450 Wissahickon Ave., listed for $1,203 / month.In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a bar area that seats three and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. Animals are not welcome.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3500 Sunnyside Ave., listed at $1,350 / month.In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.(See the listing here .)---