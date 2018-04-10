HEALTH & FITNESS

Proposed bill could make it illegal for teens to buy energy drinks in South Carolina

Proposed bill could make it illegal for teens to buy energy drinks in S.C.

The parents of a teen who died from too much caffeine are on a mission to stop other teens from going down the same path.

Teenagers should have no more than 100 milligrams of caffeine a day - that's the equivalent of one cup of coffee.

But many are getting much more and the parents of 16-year-old Davis Cripe of South Carolina think it's time to do something.

Cripe died last April after drinking a Mountain Dew soda, a latte, and an energy drink within 2 hours.

The coroner says the caffeine overload probably disrupted his heart rhythm and stopped his heart.

Cripe's parents are now backing a proposed bill in South Carolina. It would make it illegal to sell or give energy drinks to teenagers.

Energy drinks contain up to 300 milligrams of caffeine - adults should only have about 400 milligrams per day.

Federal guidelines ban the sales of energy drinks at schools.

