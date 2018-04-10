The parents of a teen who died from too much caffeine are on a mission to stop other teens from going down the same path.Teenagers should have no more than 100 milligrams of caffeine a day - that's the equivalent of one cup of coffee.But many are getting much more and the parents of 16-year-old Davis Cripe of South Carolina think it's time to do something.Cripe died last April after drinking a Mountain Dew soda, a latte, and an energy drink within 2 hours.The coroner says the caffeine overload probably disrupted his heart rhythm and stopped his heart.Cripe's parents are now backing a proposed bill in South Carolina. It would make it illegal to sell or give energy drinks to teenagers.Energy drinks contain up to 300 milligrams of caffeine - adults should only have about 400 milligrams per day.Federal guidelines ban the sales of energy drinks at schools.------