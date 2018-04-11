Pedestrian struck and killed in Burlington County ID'd

EDGEWATER PAK, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Edgewater Park, Burlington County.

Police say 25-year-old Jacob D. Williams was struck by a car in the southbound lanes of Route 130 near Mount Holly Road around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Williams attempted to cross on the red traffic light near Pennypacker Drive when he was struck.

The impact of the crash sent him into the center lane where he was struck by a second vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers of the striking vehicles did stop, police say.

So far, no one is facing any charges.

The southbound lanes of Route 130 reopened early Wednesday morning.

