SPORTS

Philadelphia names street after Joe Frazier

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia names street after Joe Frazier. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The city of Philadelphia honored boxing legend Smokin' Joe Frazier by naming a street after him.

Frazier's family and legendary boxer Larry Holmes. who hails from Easton attended a special renaming ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia will now be Smokin" Joe Frazier Boulevard.

Frazier hailed from Philadelphia, going on to become a hall of fame boxer who won Olympic gold in 1964.

The former Heavyweight Champ Larry Holmes said he always wondered why Philadelphia took so long to honor Smokin' Joe the way Easton honored him.

"When I became the Heavyweight champion of the world, they wanted to do a statue of me, name a street after me. Joe Frazier didn't have a street, and this is a long time coming," said Holmes.

Holmes also made sure to say he was one of Joe Frazier's sparring partners in the early days of Holmes's career. And he proudly says he owes everything to Joe Frazier.

"I went down there, I had no equipment, gloves, head-guard, nothing, but I had it before I left. Joe Frazier made sure I had everything," he said.

Joe Frazier won Olympic Gold in 1964 before becoming boxing's Heavyweight Champion of the World from 1970 until 1973.

He defeated Muhammad Ali in what is widely referred to as the fight of the century along the way.

Frazier finished his career with a record of 32-4-1.

His only losses were to Muhammad Ali during their two re-matches, and twice to George Forman.

It wasn't until two and a half years ago when a Joe Frazier statue was erected in South Philadelphia.

And now, a street bearing his name.

Smokin' Joe's daughter says her dad would've been mortified over everyone making such a fuss about him.

Weatta Frazier Collins said, "Unfortunately, my father was sometimes his worst enemy. He didn't think he needed all these accolades. But we are not finished. We got the statue done. Now we got the street sign. We are going to try to get some schools."

Friends, family and the boxing community all agree that Joe Frazier is finally getting what he deserves.

Frazier died from liver cancer in 2011.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsphilly newsNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News