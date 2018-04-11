Fire at old Inquirer building for 2nd day in a row

Responding to a fire on the 400 block of North Broad St. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HX3CQ8k9eh — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 11, 2018

A fire broke out at the former Philadelphia Inquirer building near Center City for the second day in a row.Firefighters were called to the 400 block of North Broad Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.The fire was placed under control around 8:40 a.m.There is ongoing construction at the building that once housed the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News papers.It is unclear if that is what has caused these fires.The Philadelphia Police Department is expected to move into the building by spring 2020.------