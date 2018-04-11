PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

#PHILAUnite: 76ers unveil playoff logo seen throughout Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to unite the city in their quest for the NBA Championship and they are doing it in style.

The team unveiled their "Phila Unite" campaign Wednesday complete with a logo specially made for the playoff run.

The logo combines the 76ers signature Liberty Bell logo, the "76," inspired by the logo for Philadelphia's 1976 Bicentennial Celebration, and the segmented snake, from Benjamin Franklin's political cartoon in 1754.

In the past week, the 76ers playoff logo has popped up throughout Philadelphia, including at the Betsy Ross House and the Wells Fargo Center.



Six "Phila Unite"-themed wall murals appear throughout the city of Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Brewerytown



East Girard



Fishtown



West Poplar


Each mural depicts a unique, artistic interpretation of the "Phila Unite" logo and were designed and created by Philadelphia-area community artist.

The segmented snake is also hidden underneath a flap on the shorts of the City Edition uniform, which the team will wear during home playoff games.



If that's not enough, the 76ers have created the site PhilaUnite.com for fans to upload photos into a custom photo overlay for social sharing.

#TrustTheProcess has now morphed into #PhilaUnite as the playoffs near.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersnba playoffs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Add Josh Hader to the long list who have been burned by social media
Raptors, Spurs finalizing Kawhi Leonard trade involving DeMar DeRozan
Nemanja Bjelica won't sign with 76ers, plans to stay in Europe
Philadelphia Sixers' owner donates to former wrestling team
Sixers execs felt they were in the running for LeBron James
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News