Police search for Easter Sunday murder suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for alleged gunman in Easter Sunday murder: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 11, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in the murder of a teen on South Street Easter Sunday.

Police said 18-year-old Zahmir White was last seen in South Philadelphia.

Witnesses identified White, who goes by Pikachu on the streets, as the man who fired a 9MM semi-automatic gun at 16-year-old William Bethel on the 800 block of South Street Easter Sunday.

"They were just bouncing around South Street the way a lot of kids do and they happened upon each other," said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan. "As we understand it, it was an argument. A foolish argument between kids over nothing substantial that led to this."

EMBED More News Videos

Police issue arrest warrant for Zahmir White: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 11, 2018



Ryan said investigators believe it was an argument over a woman.

Police have not said if that woman was a girlfriend or how she became the focal point of the feud. A weapon has not been recovered.

The victim, who many called Bill, lived in Roxborough but was visiting friends in South Philadelphia.

The honor roll student at Boys Latin Charter School died days later from his injuries.

Police said Zahmir White is known to frequent South Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, and Upper Darby.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 11, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshomicide investigationmurdergunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News