Montco teen wins free Chick-Fil-A with half-court shot

Lifelong 76ers fan makes half-court shot. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A lifelong Philadelphia 76ers fan made the team's 16th straight win even sweeter for everyone at the Wells Fargo Center.

76ers win 16th straight, earn 3 seed in romp over Bucks
Joel Embiid and JJ Redick watched from the bench, Ben Simmons had a scoreless first half and the Philadelphia 76ers still won their 16th consecutive game, thumping the Milwaukee Bucks 130-95 to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.


Sixteen-year-old James Mangano of Blue Bell, Montgomery County scored a half-court shot to win everyone in the arena free Chick-Fil-A chicken biscuits.

The La Salle College High School student was immediately lifted up by 76ers in-arena host Christian Crosby.



Mangano has had season tickets since 2014.

There is no word on if Markelle Fultz is jealous of all the free Chick-Fil-A.

Chick-fil-A to Markelle Fultz: Good news, there are 8 Philly spots
Markelle Fultz's first question after finding out he was most likely headed to Philadelphia was, "O.K., cool. Do they have Chick-fil-A there?"

