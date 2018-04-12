PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

76ers, summer fans: Bring on the heat!

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade / Sunny skies (AP/Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers and summer-like weather are both saying the same phrase this weekend: Bring on the heat!

Coming off their 16th straight win to close out the regular season, the 76ers have their sights set on the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

They will be hosting Dwyane Wade and company on Saturday.

The team needed a win Wednesday night to cement a third place finish in the Eastern Conference.

76ers win 16th straight, earn 3 seed in romp over Bucks
Joel Embiid and JJ Redick watched from the bench, Ben Simmons had a scoreless first half and the Philadelphia 76ers still won their 16th consecutive game, thumping the Milwaukee Bucks 130-95 to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.


They left the Milwaukee Bucks looking like deer in headlights after a 130-95 victory.

Rookie Markelle Fultz became the youngest player in NBA history to get a triple double.

Markelle Fultz becomes NBA's first teen to notch triple-double
Markelle Fultz ended his up-and-down rookie regular season on a high note, as he became the first teenager to post a triple-double in NBA history.


The first round schedule looks like this:

Game 1 at 8 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia
Game 2 at 8 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia

Game 3 at 7 p.m. Thursday in Miami
Game 4 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday April 21 in Miami
And if necessary (times to be determined)-
Game 5 Tuesday April 24 in Philadelphia
Game 6 Thursday April 26 in Miami
Game 7 Saturday April 28 in Philadelphia


Outside the Wells Fargo Center and around most of the area this weekend, it will feel like summer.

David Murphy with AccuWeather
Meteorologist David Murphy says an unsettled, more humid pattern sets up as we move through the weekend and into next week.


Temperatures will be soaring starting with a high of 80 on Friday, the warmest number we've recorded in Philadelphia since last October!

Then on Saturday, the heat is on with a high of 82.

While records won't be broken - record high is 89 for Friday and 91 for Saturday - it will still feel pretty nice after the cold stretch that has hovered over the region since winter's end.

EMBED More News Videos

The seach for spring in the Delaware Valley. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 7, 2018.



Saturday will see mostly sunny skies.

And fans are forecasting a bright future for the 76ers starting with a Game 1 victory.

No sweat.

EMBED More News Videos

Lifelong 76ers fan makes half-court shot. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsweatherPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
76ers win 16th straight, earn 3 seed in romp over Bucks
Markelle Fultz becomes NBA's first teen to notch triple-double
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Add Josh Hader to the long list who have been burned by social media
Raptors, Spurs finalizing Kawhi Leonard trade involving DeMar DeRozan
Nemanja Bjelica won't sign with 76ers, plans to stay in Europe
Philadelphia Sixers' owner donates to former wrestling team
Sixers execs felt they were in the running for LeBron James
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News