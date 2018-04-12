TRAFFIC

Pedestrian struck and killed in New Castle

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian struck and killed in New Castle. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
One person died after being struck by a vehicle in New Castle, Delaware.

It happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) westbound in the area of Wilton Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The driver of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene.

Traffic was detoured while police investigated. The road has since reopened.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fatal crash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newspedestrian killedtraffic fatalitiesNew Castle
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News