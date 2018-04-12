Nestle says new pink Kit Kat bars a decade in the making

It's a sweet treat fitting for a Disney princess.
Nestle is releasing a pink Kit Kat bar in the UK, and the company says its ruby-colored hue isn't from a dye. The coloring is completely natural.
The chocolate maker says the bar is made from ruby cocoa beans that have a berry-like fruity flavor. Nestle has been working on the pink Kit Kat for more than a decade.
The candy will eventually make its way to America, but Nestle hasn't said when.
