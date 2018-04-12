2 fmr. SEPTA officers charged with assault surrender

Two former SEPTA Transit Police Department officers surrendered to authorities Thursday after being charged in an alleged assault.David Simcox, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Filing False Reports.Johnathan Lanciano, 29, has been charged with Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Filing False Reports and Harassment.According to authorities, the officers were fired from the SEPTA Transit Police Department earlier this year, following an Internal Affairs Investigation that included review of station surveillance video and body-worn camera footage.Police say the incident happened at the Frankford Transportation Center around 12:30 a.m. on December 12, 2017.Police say the officers involved claimed a man physically resisted.SEPTA police say it is standard operating procedure to investigate any incident in which officers claim a person physical resisted them.The Internal Affairs review found no evidence to support their claim, police say.Instead, police say the officers physically attacked the man without provocation while responding to a call of an intoxicated person in the track area.The SEPTA Police Internal Affairs review found that the victim was sitting on the edge of the platform with his legs hanging over when officers responded to the scene.Police say the review found that the victim did not strike the officers or make any movements that could have been construed as reaching for a weapon.The victim was not found to be in possession of any weapons.The review concluded that the officers punched the victim several times, resulting in injuries including a broken nose, police say.The officers were not injured.------