ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Still Got It, a magazine for senior ladies

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Still Got It, a magazine for senior ladies. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As we age, the drive to create and to be productive does not fade. Meet a group of senior ladies who are learning photography and expressing their inner fashionista.

Sheena Garcia teaches art and mixed media at Allegheny Senior Center. Her students decided to apply her lessons and create a magazine for senior ladies.

Eighty-year-old Almeda Eiland said, "And we came up with "Still Got It."

Betty Jean Garner, 72-years-old said, "This was something different, very inspiring for seniors to let the young people know. We still got it."

The chance to show some style is nothing new to these women.

"Fashion is very important to us, I grew up with fashion. My family taught me how to dress," said Garner.

"So we decided that we would show what is comfortable for us," added Eiland.

Seventy-nine-year-old Yvonne S. White Jones said, "Fashion means that I can express myself."

And the women of "Still Got It" hope it encourages other seniors to do the same.

Ella Square, 88-years-old said, "If you look at the magazine and see us all dolled up, they say, 'I can do that, too."

Sheena Garcia, Art and Mixed Media Instructor at Allegheny Senior Center said, "We didn't ask anybody to pose, we just had the seniors be themselves, turn around, laugh, throw your head back and just have a ball."

Jackie Wiley, Center Manager at Allegheny Senior Center said, "And It really does increase self-esteem, It keeps them talking to other members, they meet new friends."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of agingseniorsphotography
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART OF AGING
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Art of Aging: Senior meets challenge after challenge
Art of Aging: Man turns copper artist after Alzheimer's diagnose
Art of Aging: Help for stroke victims
Art of Aging: Senior continues to be an overachiever
More art of aging
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News