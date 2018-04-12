PETS & ANIMALS

Texas firefighters and police officers team up to save ducklings from storm drain

Texas firefighters and police officers team up to save ducklings from storm drain

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WPVI) --
A group of firefighters teamed up with police officers from the Grapevine Police Department in Texas to save eight orphaned ducklings from a storm drain.

The ducklings fell through a large drainage grate after their mother was struck by a car near a major roadway.

The police officers guarded traffic and helped lift the grate while firefighters removed and rescued all eight of the ducklings.

Video of the rescue was caught on camera by Texas resident Nathan Stinson, and posted to Facebook by the Grapevine Police Department.

Following the rescue, the ducklings were placed in the care of Grapevine Animal Services.

