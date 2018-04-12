HOME & GARDEN

Shaquille O'Neal to open luxury high-rise in New Jersey

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is opening a high-rise apartment complex in New Jersey's largest city.

NEWARK, N.J. --
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is opening a high-rise apartment complex in New Jersey's largest city.

O'Neal was joined by city and state officials on Tuesday in Newark for a news conference to discuss the project.

The Newark native partnered with New Brunswick-based Boraie Development and Goldman Sachs to build the $79 million complex.

The 22-story tower will house 168 units. It sits near the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

O'Neal says he wants to invest in things that make a difference in the city.

O'Neal and Boraie Development also have a $150 million apartment complex in Newark in the works.

The high-rise is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homen.j. newsnew jersey newsathletesapartmentluxury homesreal estate
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
Make-A-Wish provides tree house for girl who is allergic to the sun
What's the Deal: The cost of clutter
Watch FYI Philly: Putting Empire Today new flooring to the test
FYI Philly: Outdoor tips for the home from Cambridge Pavers
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News