Viewers donate dresses after Manayunk bridal shop's sudden closure

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --We've had a rather heartwarming response to a story we aired last week.
Frantic brides-to-be contacted Action News about the abrupt shuttering of a bridal boutique in Manayunk, leaving ladies without their dresses and their money.
Since that report aired, we've heard from several viewers wanting to help by offering to donate their personal wedding dresses. It's an effort to help other brides-to-be affected by the closing of bridal boutique, Ashe B. and Co.
"I was just about to send it to the cleaners this week to get it cleaned and preserved," said Joanna Raudenbush from Northeast Philadelphia.
But now Joanna wants to give her bridal gown to a bride in need. She says the news of Ashe B. and Co. closing and leaving women without wedding dresses brought back bitter memories.
"As soon as I saw that, it just brought me back to last year when Alfred Angelo closed their stores," she said.
Joanna says she was able to get her bridesmaid dresses from the store one week before it closed, but others weren't so lucky.
"It was a close call but it just made me feel so bad, just the thought of brides probably not having a dress for their wedding," said Joanna.
Tracy Hartman of Gloucester City, New Jersey agrees.
"I feel bad for them, I really do," she said. "So if I can help anybody, you're more than welcome to have it."
Tracy says her gown would be perfect for anyone in a pinch.
"It's a beautiful dress! I felt amazing in it. My husband loved me in it, so it will make someone else happy," she said.
Brides first got wind of trouble at Ashe B. and Co. back in January.
That's when Courtney McKain says she learned the dress she had picked out and paid for in July was never actually ordered!
Action News has talked to four other brides-to-be claiming to be in similar situations.
In Feburary, the store's owner, Brittany Ashe, closed up shop.
Action News has tried to reach Ashe numerous times, but she has not responded to our phone calls or emails.
Meanwhile, Joanna says her December wedding was a dream come true and she hopes her dress will be a dream come true for one of the ladies left empty-handed.
"It's an exciting time and it's one of the most important days of your life, so you really want to look perfect for that day," she said.
If you're interested in receiving a donated dress, please e-mail 6abchelpforbrides@gmail.com and Action News will help connect you with women who are willing to donate.
In addition, several local bridal boutiques are also wanting to help brides in need by offering various discounts on wedding gowns for former customers of Ashe B. and Co.
- Mari Mi Bridal: 15% Discount
https://www.facebook.com/MariMiBridal/
- Nicole Miller: 50% discount off sample dresses
http://nicolemillerphiladelphia.com/
- Tiffany's Bridal Boutique: 10% off and free veil or headpiece valued up to $150 dollars
https://tiffanysbridalboutique.com/
- The Sample Rack: 20% discount
http://thesamplerackpa.com/
- The Wedding Shoppe: 20% discount
https://www.facebook.com/The-Wedding-Shoppe-179438472068698/
All you need to do to receive these exclusive discounts is provide your receipt from Ashe B. and Co.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps