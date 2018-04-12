4 budget-friendly apartments available in Philadelphia

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
4156 Leidy Ave.
There's this apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4156 Leidy Ave. in East Parkside, that's listed at $585 / month.
In the unit, look for carpeted floors, bay windows, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3355 N Park Ave.
This studio rental, situated at 3355 N Park Ave. in Franklinville, is listed for $625 / month.
Tenants can anticipate air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, bay windows and wooden cabinets. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1338 Orthodox St.
Over at 1338 Orthodox St. in Frankford, there's this studio living space, going for $650 / month.
Tenants can expect a mix of parquet floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan, closet space and plenty of natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
4732 E Roosevelt Blvd., #34
To round things out, there's this studio apartment at 4732 E Roosevelt Blvd. in Summerdale. It's being listed for $675 / month.
In the unit, anticipate a mix of tile floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
