New type of flip-flop trending on Twitter neither flips, nor flops

A new type of flip-flop is trending on Twitter.The reason? The shoes neither flip nor flop.The iGUANEYE: Jungle Shoes are strange looking sandals made of flexible rubber that wraps around your big toe and heel, securing the soles to your feet.The company used 3D printers to create two versions. One that is waterproof and made of foam, and another made of cork and latex.The designs were inspired by Amazonian Indians, who used to dip their feet in liquid rubber from trees.Even though some people online mocked the toe shoes, calling them everything from hideously scary to "the worst thing to happen to feet since Crocs," the company almost sold out of their first batch.The shoes have since been restocked and are now selling on IndieGogo, starting at $60.------