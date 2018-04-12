U.S. & WORLD

Bucks County woman creates dating site for commuters

EMBED </>More Videos

Bucks County woman creates dating site for commuters. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

BUCKS COUNTY (WPVI) --
A lot of us find ourselves sitting in traffic day in and day out.

Well, a woman from Bucks County wants to turn that wasted time into something more promising.

Instead of road rage, think road "engaged."

That's where heartsincars.com comes in, which its founder Michelle bills as the hottest dating site to literally hit the streets.

Here's how it works: Users can choose to put a decal on the outside of their cars with a unique code. If someone pulls up next to them, and likes what they see, they can head to the website and begin a dialogue that may lead to a date.

The company says this is about being aware of the world around you.

Critics wonder if it's creating a whole new distraction while driving.

Regardless, heartsincars.com is looking to turn your daily commute into an expressway for love.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkersonline datingdatingdriving
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News