A Philadelphia coffee company decided to give back to the community in honor of Super Bowl 52 M.V.P., Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles.ReAnimator Coffee's limited release blend was called "FOLES-GERS."The company generously donated all proceeds from sales of the champion blend to support the city's public schools.Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney and School Superintendent Dr. William Hite were there to accept a check for more than $23,000 dollars.