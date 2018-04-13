Eric Brown was shot in the chest in West Chester Tuesday night; he died Wednesday morning.

Officials have announced homicide charges against two men in the murder of a man in downtown West Chester.Police are searching for Tyrell Jacobs and Tim "TJ" Jacobs in connection with the murder of Eric Brown outside of a nightclub Tuesday evening.Brown was reportedly shot in the chest and rushed to Paoli Hospital. On Wednesday morning, Action News has learned he died."The defendants, both with guns, assaulted and killed an unarmed victim," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. "This senseless murder was captured clearly on surveillance video."Both of the Jacobs are at large and are considered to be armed and dangerous. They are charged with murder, conspiracy and related offenses.Family and friends said the murder was over basketball. They say there was an argument during a pick-up game earlier in the day.After the game, Brown headed to a nearby bar that relatives said is owned by his uncle.According to authorities, half-brothers Tyrell and Timothy Jacobs followed Brown inside the bar and started a fight."Tyrell throws a punch at the victim, the victim backs away, other people intervene. At that point they go back at him," said Hogan.Hogan said surveillance video shows the armed pair eventually cornered Brown, who tried to escape through a back storage room only to find the door bolted shut."Tyrell Jacobs comes into the room. TJ is outside with a gun out. Tyrell 'boom' shoots the victim once in the chest, hits him in the heart," said Hogan.Brown's cousins are baffled as to why a bet on a game could lead the pair to murder a friend."He knew them. It was his buddy," said cousin Ron White. "[It was] his friend. Somebody who was close to him,"