New Wawa opens on South Street

Wawa opened the doors of its newest location in Center City Philadelphia Thursday.The store along 2100 block of South Street is now open for business.During the grand opening, company leaders announced they are opening six more locations in the city.There are plans in the works to add a flagship store near Independence Mall.Representatives said this location will be the largest store in Philadelphia, located inside the Public Ledger Building.It will feature artisan coffee and specialty baked goods alongside Wawa's iconic hoagies in a space that has plenty of seating and a more upscale feeling.------