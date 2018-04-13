Body found wrapped in tarp off MLK Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

An employee from the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department made the discovery just after 8 a.m. Friday in a parking lot along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Black Road.
The partially decomposed body was wrapped in a blanket as well as a green tarp.

Action News caught up with the worker who made the discovery

"I was out here just doing my normal job, changing the trash can and picking up litter," said Parks and Recreation employee Shawn Deloach. "And I noticed a bag wrapped up in plastic. And I checked it out, and I felt something solid was in it. And once I saw maggots, that is when I backed off and called the cops."

Shockingly, Deloach says this is not the first time he's discovered a body in the park. But he's certainly hoping it's the last.

"There is somebody that is out there that is missing right now that somebody is looking for them and they are here," Deloach said. Imagine living your whole life and you got thrown out - just thrown to the side of the street. It is unbelievable."

Police are in the initial stages of this investigation and trying to figure out who the victim is.

"It is clearly a body that was wrapped pretty carefully," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. "It is wrapped in a blanket first and then in plastic, and then placed there."

As detectives piece together who's responsible and how this happened, we've learned there were cameras on a shed near where the body was dumped and that may help track down a suspect.

"If anybody has a loved one that they have not seen or is missing in the last few weeks, please call our tip line or the medical examiner," Lt. Walker said.
