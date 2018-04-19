We'll even show you how you can make your own hat!
And with our fancy fascinator, we're heading to this year's Point to Point at Winterthur.
Plus, we've got yoga that will literally take your practice off the ground and another class designed to heal what ails your body.
Furniture: Jezabels Studio
Jeannette Reyes shows us how Jezabel Careaga is building her business literally and figuratively.
Jezabel's Studio
208 S. 45th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215.985.2725
https://www.jezabelsstudio.com
NextFab
3 locations
South Philadelphia
2025 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 921-3649
North Philadelphia
1227 N 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 422-4279
Wilmington, DE
503 N Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE 19801
302-477-7330
https://nextfab.com
DIY Window Boxes
Winter has been desperately hanging on but spring planting season upon us.
Karen Rogers got some tips from our friends at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society on building a pretty, mood-boosting window box.
PHS Gardening Series at Meadowbrook Farm
Thursdays through September (The first Thursdays of the month are free)
1633 Washington Lane
Jenkintown, PA 19046
215-887-5900
email: phs-info@pennhort.org
https://phsonline.org/events/thursday-gardening-series
https://meadowbrookfarm.org
DIY Wax and Wine
We've all heard of BYOB painting parties, well now you can BYOB your very own candle. Melissa Magee shows us how it works.
Wax and Wine
1034 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
FYI Special: If you go to Wax and Wine May 8-13 and mention you saw this segment on FYI Philly, they'll give you 10% off all products.
DIY Fascinators-Zoya Millinery
Mother's Day is coming along with steeplechase season. And with the big races, come hats. Alicia Vitarelli meets a maker on the Main Line whose specialty is big fancy hats and snazzy little fascinators.
Zoya Egan, Milliner
Hats By Zoya
www.zoyaegan.com
email: info@zoyaegan.com
484-682-7333
Point to Point
Karen Rogers previews this year's Point-to-Point Steeplechase races at Winterthur in Delaware, celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Point-to-Point at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52)
Winterthur, DE 19735
Sunday May 6, 2018
http://www.winterthur.org/ptp
To win 4 tickets to the Kid Sheleen's Tailgate Tent:
http://6abc.com/promotions/
Acro Yoga
There's a studio in Old City that will help you take your yoga practice to new heights.
Karen Rogers goes feet over head on this assignment.
Torc Yoga
31 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.torcyoga.com
Eldoa
Ali Gorman explores a form of exercise beginning to take off in our area. It's geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury.
Sandi King, MS.Ed
ELDOA Trainer, MyoFascial Stretching
C.H.E.K Practitioner & Holistic Life Coach
email: eldoaphiladelphia@gmail.com
Sandi teaches ELDOA
Synergy Corrective Massage, at The Main Line Yoga Shala
711 Montgomery Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072
ELDOA at 1:00 on Mondays through April; class will be Wednesdays at 1:00 starting in May.
http://www.mainlineyogashala.com
Philadelphia Cricket Club
415 W Willow Grove Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118
ELDOA at 8:30 on Mondays
The Acorn Club
1519 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
ELDOA at 10:30
First Position Dance Studio
19 W Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
ELDOA at 9:30am on Thursday
Sole Active
Imagine buying a pair of yoga paints that could provide someone with a meal or clean water. Melissa Magee takes us to a South Jersey sportswear shop giving new meaning to purchasing power.
Sole Active
107 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, N.J. 08033
http://soleactivewear.com
Philly Mag Wine Fest
Philadelphia Magazine Wine Festival is back for its 17th year
It's a chance for people to sample over 500 different wines and try food from Philadelphia's Top Chefs at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philly Mag Wine Festival at Lincoln Financial Field's Tork Club
May 3rd 6:30-9 (doors open at 5p for VIP ticket holders)
www.phillymag.com/winefest
Shelter Me
Sometimes there's that one dog that just can't get adopted. In this week's Shelter Me, Jeannette Reyes features a rescue on a mission to help those that get overlooked.
Jax's Lab Rescue
1833 Meadowbrook Rd
Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053
http://www.jlrrescue.org
