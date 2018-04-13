SOCIETY

Dozens in Bucks Co. cut hair to help kids who lost theirs

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 12:30 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Dozens of people got their hair cut Friday morning for a great cause.

The 11th annual Kathy's Cuts benefitting Wigs for Kids took place in Southampton, Bucks County.

Kathy Romano from the Preston and Steve Show hosted the event at TruBeauty Concepts Beauty Center.

Children, teens and adults had at least 12 inches of hair cut and donated to children who have lost their hair due to medical issues.

And hair donors received special goodie bags.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsfeel goodcancerUpper Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News