Coffee could help prevent colon cancer, researchers say

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 12 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

TEXAS --
Your love for drinking coffee could be a helpful tool in the fight against colon cancer.

That's according to scientists from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

They found drinking coffee is associated with a lower risk of developing colon cancer, along with recurring tumors and death from the illness.

Because there are so many different compounds in coffee, researchers are not sure just how it brings about this effect.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News