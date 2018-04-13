REAL ESTATE

3 apartments in Washington Square West with dishwashers, granite countertops & more

1011 Chestnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Washington Square West is currently hovering around $1,495.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1001 Chestnut St., #1006w




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 945-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1001 Chestnut St.

In this unit, you can expect high ceilings, carpeting, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a door person and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1305 Locust St., #2c




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 1305 Locust St. It's also listed at $1,695 / month for its 700-square-feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1011 Chestnut St.




Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 1011 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,645 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, carpeted floors, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News