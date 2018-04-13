Man gets life for killing girlfriend as her daughter watched

New Jersey News

CAMDEN, N.J. --
A man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend dozens of times in front of her young daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.

Camden County prosecutors say Kevin Ambrose killed 41-year-old Jennifer Bongco in his vehicle in July 2014, then pushed her body onto a roadway in Winslow. They say the 56-year-old Winslow man suspected Bongco was having an affair.

Bongco's then 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat but wasn't harmed.

Prosecutors say Ambrose left the child outside her family's home, where her adult sister found her covered in blood. The younger girl told her their mother was dead.

Ambrose eventually was captured at an Atlantic City casino. He was convicted in February on murder, child endangerment and weapons charges.

Besides the life term imposed Friday, Ambrose also received a consecutive 5-year term for the child endangerment charge.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newstrialstabbingsentencing
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News