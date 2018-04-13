Former NFL cheerleader alleges gender and religious discrimination

A former NFL cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins is accusing the team of discriminating against her because of her gender and her religion.Kristen Ann Ware is accusing the coaches of getting deeply personal as they questioned her about joining the squad - asking her about her sex life and her faith.Ware says she had been public about her decision to abstain until marriage, prompting her superiors to demand that she not speak about anything related to her virginity anymore, and saying that she "needed to develop into a woman."The Dolphins have denied Ware's allegations, saying they hold every member of the organization to the same standards.------