CONSUMER

No more credit card signatures

EMBED </>More Videos

No more credit card signatures. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Credit card signatures are going away.

As of Friday, American Express, Discover, and Mastercard no longer require them.

Visa will join them on Saturday.

In the end, it will still be up to the merchant whether to ask customers to sign the slip but the credit card companies no longer consider that the best way to prevent fraud, and have not required it on small transactions for years now.

Security was supposed to be beefed up with changes starting in 2015, including so-called "chip cards"

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abccredit cards
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
More consumer
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
More Shopping
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News