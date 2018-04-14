One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer in Montgomery County.The crash happened on the southbound Blue Route (I-476) near the Ridge Pike exit in Conshohocken at 11:15 p.m. Friday.Police say a pickup truck crashed into the back of the tractor trailer and went under it.A person inside the pickup truck was killed.Accident investigators were working to determine what led to the crash.------