1 dead in crash on Blue Route (I-476) in Conshohocken

1 dead in Blue Route crash: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer in Montgomery County.

The crash happened on the southbound Blue Route (I-476) near the Ridge Pike exit in Conshohocken at 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say a pickup truck crashed into the back of the tractor trailer and went under it.

A person inside the pickup truck was killed.

Accident investigators were working to determine what led to the crash.

