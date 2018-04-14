6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave. in Philadelphia

6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave.: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say six people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was on the scene at Hunting Park Avenue at 20th Street.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, leaving all three vehicles with front-end damage.

Of the six people injured at the scene, four were taken to area hospitals.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

