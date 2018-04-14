2 hurt in fight, stabbing in Old City section of Philadelphia

2 hurt in Old City fight, stabbing: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two men were hospitalized following a stabbing in the Old City section of Philadelphia.

Police say three men were inside an 8th floor apartment in the 100 unit block of Bread Street when a fight began.

They say one man broke a beer bottle over the head of a second man.

The second man then stabbed the first man with an unknown object.

Both were taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

