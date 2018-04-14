Driver rescued after tractor-trailer overturns in New Castle, Del.

Watch video from the Action Cam as a driver is rescued following a crash in New Castle, Del. on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
The driver of a tractor-trailer was rescued by first responders after a crash in New Castle, Delaware.

State police tell Action News the driver lost control after 8 a.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-295 North to southbound Route 9.

The big rig flipped onto its side, trapping the driver.

Video from the Action Cam showed multiple rescue personnel working to free the driver, then wheeling that person to a nearby ambulance.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim's injuries.

The ramp was shut down as the rescue work continued and crews worked to clear the overturned truck.

Accident investigators were working to determine what led the driver to lose control.

