Mother seeks answers about daughter missing for 6 years

Susan Primavera hasn't seen or heard from her daughter, Jill, in six years."There's really no new updates I mean it's pretty much run cold," she said,The now 34-year-old was last seen Thursday, April 12, 2012, talking to a friend at the intersection of "A" and Allegheny in Philadelphia's Kensington section."My feeling is somebody out there knows something, I just wish they would come forward and talk. Somebody has to know something," Susan said.Her mother says Primavera has a history of being bipolar and involved in drugs. But she doesn't believe those things factor into her daughter's disappearance.Primavera has three daughters who miss her."They are getting older and starting to ask a lot more questions. It's heartbreaking you know because you can't answer them really because we don't know ourselves," said Susan.Primavera is described as a white female, 5-feet-5-inches, about 140 pounds.At the time of her disappearance, she had blonde hair with red highlights.She also has a couple of tattoos, one on her right arm is a picture of Jesus.And on the back of her neck is a flower that reads "Gina Grand Mom".Susan says, "...Jill if you are out there please call us."The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Primavera.All you have to do is callAll calls will remain anonymous.------