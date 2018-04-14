ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray visits Philadelphia

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray visits Philadelphia. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Celebrity chef, businesswoman and author Rachael Ray paid a visit to Center City, Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

She was the keynote speaker at the Ben-FM, Her Story Luncheon at the Arts Ballroom.

The event highlighted dynamic women making a significant impact in their fields.

Rachael's show airs weekdays on 6abc. It is now going into its 13th season.

"Our show is kind of a mash-up. You always get something for dinner no matter what. Sometimes you get celebrities. Sometimes you get good advice from people that look like your neighbors and family. I think the show has a little bit of everything," Rachael said.

You can catch the Rachael Ray Show at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday on 6abc.

