Man, 30, struck and killed near Oxford Valley Mall ID'd

Man hit by car in Bucks County ID'd. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 15, 2018. (WPVI)

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the man who was struck and killed near the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Chad Bettinger from Wallingford, Pa.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2700 block of East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information involving the crash should contact Middletown Township Police Sgt Mark McLeod at 215-750-3845 ext 460.

