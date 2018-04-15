Fans excited about Sixers winning streak

Fans were pumped to be here for the start of the NBA playoffs as another Philly team chases down another championship title.Mike Bowens of Wynnefield said, "Awesome awesome awesome. Better get Broad Street ready! We're going down Broad Street with the Sixers now."Rob Kozlowski of Allentown, Pa. said, "I never thought I'd be leaving the Sixers game with five mins left in the fourth quarter because they're that good."Gregory Wise of South Philadelphia said, "I'm glad we were able to play through adversity. Last two times we played them, we let the refs and them playing aggressive get to us."The seats were filled and the atmosphere was electric as the Sixers took on the Miami Heat in game one of the playoffs.Manny Argentieri of Gloucester Twp, NJ said, "It's been unexpected but so exciting. I never thought they would get to this point as fast as they did."Larry Rappoport of Center City added, "I'm very excited, playoff atmosphere, a longtime fan, great to be back here seeing playoff basketball.""As soon as I saw that 16 game winning streak I wanted tickets," said Brian Spigelmyer of Plymouth Meeting. And he's loving it."Ringing the bell to start the game was none other than injured center Joel Embiid - trading his protective face mask for a Phantom of the Opera look.Many say they can't wait to see him back in action.Jack Martin of Gibbsboro, NJ said, "This team has been great for the last couple of weeks without Jo Jo. I can't wait to see what they look like hopefully next week with him."The passionate crowd hung on every play, excited for this round one series.Before the game, fans tailgated outside the Wells Fargo Center, hoping the team will continue the winning streak into the playoffs.Mike Lupia of Harrisburg, Pa. said, "I couldn't miss it. 16 in a row, I just had to be here."Travis Rogers of Bristol, Pa. said, "We got some real players this time around. I think the futures bright. I really like our chances."Sixers defeated Miami Heat 130 to 103.Game two against the Heat is right here on Monday night.------