Jay Wright presents Pope Francis basketball signed by team

Villanova visits the Vatican.

The President and Trustees of Villanova University got a chance to meet Pope Francis during a special audience Saturday at the Vatican.

Villanova dean and professor Mark Alexander tweeted photos during the trip to Rome.


Pope Francis said he hopes the Catholic institution will continue its tradition of instructing students both academically and spiritually.

Men's basketball coach Jay Wright with his wife Patricia Reilly presenting Pope Francis with a basketball during an audience at the Vatican.



Men's basketball coach Jay Wright also presented the pope with a national championship basketball signed by the team.

Nova's championship parade


